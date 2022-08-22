Nicolas Cage Unveils New Bright Red Hair, Beard: PHOTO

At only 58 years old, Nicolas Cage’s time in Hollywood can be summarized as eventful, to say the least. It is almost hard to imagine the 80s, 90s, and 2000s without the actor. He starred in films like Valley Girl, Raising Arizona, and Moonstruck. Those films were just in the 80s. From there, he landed an Academy Award for Leaving Las Vegas. And that wasn’t the end for Cage as he landed roles in Face/Off, Con Air, City of Angels, and Gone in 60 Seconds. When it comes to the legendary actor, no role is off-limits. Whether it is speeding down the road with the speedometer pushed right or saving America by stealing the Declaration of Independence, Cage is the right actor for the job. Still going strong after four decades, it appears the actor recently showcased a new look that had some stunned.

Always known for living life to the fullest when he tried to buy a cave full of bats for spelunking reasons, Nicolas Cage revealed a new look that came with fiery red hair and a goatee. This isn’t the first time to see Cage transform his look as he donned wavy locks for the action movie Con Air. In his recent film Pig, the actor transitioned to embrace the mountain man within him. But while each new look appears to come with a new role, the red hair and goatee are still a mystery.

Could Nicolas Cage Return To National Treasure Franchise?

While fans wonder what Nicolas Cage is up to and what lies ahead for the actor, famed producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed a script for a third National Treasure is written and awaiting approval from the actor. Speaking with Comicbook.com, Bruckheimer added, “Let’s hope, we’re working on the script right now. Hopefully, [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly.”

Although the producer shared some insight on the National Treasure franchise, Nicolas Cage appears to be out of the loop. During a GQ Interview, he explained, “The phone stopped ringing. It was like,’ What do you mean we’re not doing National Treasure 3? It’s been 14 years, why not? Well, Sorcerer’s Apprentice didn’t work, and Ghost Rider didn’t really sell tickets. And Drive Angry just came and went.”

As for the massive fanbase following Nicolas Cage, it goes far beyond a few films as last year’s reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers, decided to show up to training camp dressed as the legendary Cameron Poe from Con Air. Going beyond the signature blue jeans and tank top, Rodgers followed it up with the same iconic hair. Pair that with the Nicolas Cage bust he has and Rodger might end the 11-year drought for the Green Bay Packers thanks to some Cage mojo.