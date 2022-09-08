Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Welcome First Baby Together

Congratulations are in order! Earlier this week, National Treasure star Nicolas Cage and his wife Rico Shibata welcomed their first child together.

PEOPLE reports that Nicolas Cage and his wife welcomed their daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage on Wednesday (September 7th) in Los Angeles. The actor’s rep confirmed the news. “Nicolas and Rico are happy to announce the birth of their daughter. Mother and daughter are doing fine.

The couple previously confirmed the pregnancy earlier this year and this is Nicolas Cage’s third child. His sons Kal-El and Weston are from previous relationships. In January, Cage and Shibata confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. “The parents-to-be are elated,” the rep shared with the media outlet. Cage also announced in April that he and his wife were having a baby girl. “I’m gonna announce some big news for everyone,” he said at the time. “I am gonna have a little girl.”

Nicolas Cage recently shared with Access Hollywood that he is excited to be a father again. “My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store,” he declared. “I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair. I’m looking forward to getting back to that.”

Nicolas Cage further explained that he missed everything about the early years of parenting. “I miss it all. I miss watching a child discover things for the first time. The way the sunlight shines through a leaf. Taking them to have a lobster dinner and have them freak out at the table, ‘What the heck is Daddy eating? What is that thing? It looks like a monster, like a giant bug!’ All that stuff.”

Nicolas Cage went on to add that he was really hoping for another child.

Nicolas Cage Previously Gushed About Loving ‘Every Second’ Of Being a Grandfather

Along with now having three children, Nicolas Cage also has two grandsons from his oldest son, Weston. While promoting his film The Runner in 2020, Cage revealed that he loved every second of being a grandfather.

“It’s always great to have my family with me whoever I go,” Nicolas Cage spoke about the importance of family. “And wherever I can. I always want to be there to support my kids in all the wonderful things they do.”

Weston also spoke about his father, describing him as a “very down-to-earth, extremely loving, and very intellectual” dad. “The amount of conversations we’ve had are extremely beautiful. I cherish them all,” Weston shared.

When asked if his father babysits his son, Lucien, Weston went on to share that Cage loves spending time with his grandson. “Sometimes. Lucien is very rowdy. So we all take turns making sure he’s stimulated. My dad loves him. He’s a phenomenal grandfather.”