Nicole Kidman Marks 16th Anniversary With Keith Urban by Posting Rare Wedding Pic

On Saturday (June 25th), “Big Little Lies” actress Nicole Kidman took to her Instagram to celebrate her 16th anniversary with husband and country music superstar Keith Urban with a rare snapshot of their wedding day.

In the social media post, which featured her and Urban lighting a candle on their wedding day, Nicole Kidman declared, “Sweet XVI. Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever.”

In response to Nicole Kidman’s post, Keith Urban shared on his Instagram a snapshot of the couple together. “HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY xxxxx,” he wrote in the caption.

During a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Kidman spoke about how Urban has impacted her life over the years. “I met him later in life and it’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. That man is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Kidman and Keith Urban got married in June 2006. They share two children together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001.

Keith Urban Says Life Is ‘Very Different’ After Marrying Nicole Kidman and Becoming a Father

Last month, Keith Urban spoke to The Sun about how his life changed since he married Nicole Kidman in 2006 and became a father. “I still make the odd mistake but not anything like I did in the past,” Urban explained. “And these days I see them coming before everything implodes.”

However, the struggle to balance his personal life with his work is pretty difficult for him. “Work-life balance is never really achieved, it is maintained. It can easily go out of whack. I’ve learned a lot about how to correct them. Umpteen years ago, I never corrected things until it was too late, but now I see it starting to go out and I’m much better at catching it before things implode.”

Keith Urban reflected on entering rehab for his past addictions just months after he married Nicole Kidman. “I guess I used to do a thing where I’d work out the ramifications of whatever I did and then decide whether it was worth it,” he explained. “And most of the time, I decided it was going to be despite the problems it would cause.”

Although he is free of addiction, Keith Urban said he doesn’t do anything religiously to live healthier. “I just do what I have to so that I can live the life I want to live. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Urban went on to add that he’s continuously trying to set a good example for his children. However, he admits he still doesn’t know if he’s getting it right. “I have made so many mistakes, but you have to work out what works for you.”