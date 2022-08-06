Nicole Kidman Resigns AMC Deal After Viral Ad

For more than a year, pandemic restrictions prohibited people around the world from enjoying some of their favorite pastimes, such as having a drink with friends or visiting the theater for the newest movie. And even after restrictions began to ease, many remained hesitant to return to normal life.

In an effort to combat this decline in business, AMC Theatres released an ad in September 2021 in which actress Nicole Kidman dreamily wanders an empty theater, reciting a stirring monologue about the magic of cinema.

“We come to this place for magic,” Kidman says in the ad. “We come to AMC Theatres to laugh, to cry, to care because we need that, all of us. That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before.”

“Not just entertained but somehow reborn together. Dazzling images on a huge silver screen. Sound that I can feel. Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this. Our heroes feel like the best part of us and stories feel perfect and powerful because here, they are.”

Nicole Kidman Renews AMC Deal

As movie-goers returned to theaters, they were stunned by Nicole Kidman and her uncanny advertisement. The ad became so strangely popular, in fact, that everything from memes to parodies to t-shirts surrounding the actress appeared across the internet, along with videos of viewers cheering and reciting the monologue along with Kidman in the theater.

The ad’s cult following prompted Nicole Kidman and AMC to renew the ad, despite Kidman’s confession that she has no idea why it’s so popular. “I can’t tell you why it worked or why it’s gone viral,” Kidman told to GQ. “But what I can tell you is that the reaction is a direct result of the amount of people going back to theaters to enjoy the movies. And that is exciting.”

During AMC’s earnings call on Thursday, AMC CEO Adam Aron showered Kidman with praise for her well-received performance.

“As Nicole Kidman reminds us in AMC’s now iconic and revered advertising campaign, ‘Given that Hollywood has great stories to tell,’ it’s clear that movie fans are ever so eager to enjoy those dazzling images on AMCs huge solo screens,” Aron said. “On speaking of Nicole, our ad campaign was so effective that we signed her to be our spokesperson for another full year.”

In an interview with The Playlist, Nicole Kidman explained the line that resonated with her most. “Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this. It’s a great line, right? It’s so true,” she said.

“I mean, talk about not feeling alone, sitting in a cinema with a broken heart, and then watching something that breaks your heart again, and you go, ‘I’m not alone,'” the actress continued. “Please. This must not go away. We have to have cinema.”