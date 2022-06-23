Niece Waidhofer, Model and Social Influencer, Dead by Suicide at 31

Niece Waidhofer, a model and influencer, has reportedly passed away by suicide in Houston, Texas at the age of 31.

TMZ reports that Niece Waidhofer’s family released a statement confirming the influencer’s cause of death. “Sadly, Niece took her own life after a long batter with mental issues,” her family shared. “She was very open with her followers about her struggles, even wanting to help followers who also suffered.”

TMZ also revealed that a non-profit called “Peace From Niece” will be established in Waidhofer’s honor. The organization will benefit mental health awareness and provide grants for mental illness research. Waidhofer’s loved ones also stated that the late influencer took pride in the fact that she made her own social media posts and shot the majority of her snapshots without a professional photographer.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials told the media outlet that they received a phone call from a concerned family member last month to check on Niece Waidhofer at her Houston-area home. The residence is where she was discovered.

“Niece was more than her struggles,” Waidhofer’s family explained. “She was beautiful and kind, sensitive and funny, creative and talented, generous and compassionate, thoughtful and challenging. While it is so painful to say goodbye, we take comfort knowing she is reunited with her father, her three grandparents, her Uncle Rust, and her beloved Puff; and that she is now free to be herself and, finally, at peace.”

Followers Mourn the Loss of Niece Waidhofer

Following the news that Niece Waidhofer suddenly passed away, followers of the influencer took to Twitter to express their thoughts. “She was one of my favorite people to follow on Instagram,” one of Niece Waidhofer’s followers wrote on Twitter. “Mental health is super important. More than you can possibly fathom.”

According to DailyMail, followers posted their concerns late last month after Niece Waidhofer. One of her followers even believed she passed in May. “RIP to Niece. The strong ones who offer to help and advise also need help and advice,” the follower wrote on Reddit on May 28th. “Life is happening to everyone. Rest In Peace.”

The follower further wrote after the news broke, “It appears she passed away. My condolences to her family & friends, she will be missed.”

Waidhofer, who has 4.2 million followers on Instagram, recently wiped her social media account of nearly all of her pictures. She only left three posts. This was apparently done in the weeks leading up to her death. Her last Instagram photo was taken on March 25th as she posed in her car. She also kept a video from 2017 on her page, which features her dancing with Puff, who has since passed away, and a 2015 phone of her with an unnamed man announcing her engagement.