Norman Lear, TV Producing Legend, Reveals He Has 23 Projects in the Works at 100 Years Old

Turning 100 years old is a feat for anyone but Norman Lear, who is best known for shows like All in the Family, is still working. That’s right. Lear reportedly has 23 projects in development right now with Brent Miller. For those who may not know, Miller is Lear’s business partner and president of Act III, Lear’s production company.

What are they working on right now? Apparently, one of them is an animated revival of Good Times for Netflix. We don’t know if Jimmie Walker, who played J.J. in the classic TV series, will be a part of this but it would be cool. Then, Lear and friends are also fixing up a reboot of Who’s the Boss that will star original cast members Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano. Other shows that are part of the Lear imprint include Maude and The Jeffersons.

Norman Lear Enjoys Bringing Joy To People’s Lives

So, why in the world is Lear still working on so many projects? It might be a time to slow down and smell the proverbial roses. Yet Lear has an outlook that might surprise some people. “Bringing joy to people is what it’s all about,” Lear told People magazine via Fox News. “Laughter and joy add time to one’s life.”

He would also say that he has not chosen anything to do that he did not wish to do. “My awards and accolades mean a great deal to me, but they don’t mean as much as the drive to the studio today,” he said. “I still explode with joy, excitement, interest, and utter delight every time.” But the long-time producer and show maestro admitted that his greatest achievement and accomplishment revolves around his family.

“Truth to tell, certainly I’ve done nothing more important than father a child,” Lear said in the interview. “Nothing more delicious than becoming a grandfather of a child as a result of having fathered a child. I don’t know that there’s anything more romantic in living than all of that.” He also speaks fondly of his wife Lyn. They have been married for almost 35 years. Lear said that she is her own individual and “I fell in love with that individual.” Lear also admits that he likes getting up in the morning. Why? “I have always liked it because I’ve always had something to do,” he said. “I was born that way, and it is a great gift. As I talk about it, I accept it as a gift… How lucky am I?” Lear has won many accolades for his work throughout his long, illustrious career. More could be on their way, too, if Lear has something to say about it.