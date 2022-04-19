Official Report on Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Shooting ‘On Track’ to Be Released This Week

A report about a shooting on the set of Rust involving TV and movie actor Alec Baldwin is due out this week. The New Mexico Occupational Health & Safety Bureau has been working on this report. According to a department spokesperson, the report is “on track” to come out soon.

Report On ‘Rust’ Shooting That Involves Alec Baldwin Is Due Soon

“We are on track to release the report by the April 21 deadline,” Matthew Maeza, spokesperson for the New Mexico Environment Department, said in an interview with Deadline. “I don’t have details about the report findings to share at this time.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust. Director Joel Souza suffered wounds in the shooting accident that took place on October 21, 2021. Additionally, the incident happened as rehearsals were taking place for the movie.

A bullet that came from a gun held by Alec Baldwin. It struck Hutchins and Souza. Baldwin has been clear in saying that he was told that the gun was not loaded. The actor also says he didn’t pull the trigger and that the gun misfired. State law in New Mexico decrees that the Occupational Health & Safety Bureau must file citations within six months of the accident. Since this happened in October, it would be within the timeframe as stated by law. In an interview on October 22, Rebecca Roose, who is the department’s deputy cabinet secretary, offered more insight into their work on this matter.

Sheriff’s Office In Santa Fe Keeps Looking Into Matter

“Our state OSHA program is investigating this,” Roose said. “The state takes all workplace safety issues very seriously and will work diligently through our investigation of this tragic fatality.” Roose followed that up with additional comments in January. “Our investigation is looking into possible workplace safety violations by the Rust production company,” she said.

It appears that the sheriff’s office in Santa Fe, N.M., is still looking into what happened at Bonanza Creek Ranch. At this time, no charges or arrests have been filed or made. A wrongful death lawsuit from Hutchins’ family has been filed against Baldwin and the film’s producers and crew members.

The state OHSA bureau is a division of the New Mexico Environment Department. It has the ability to impart fines against the production company. Criminal charges will be up to the Santa Fe District Attorney and the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department.

Meanwhile, in December 2021, Baldwin sat down for an interview with ABC news anchor Geroge Stephanopoulos. The actor tells him that he “didn’t pull the trigger.” Baldwin adds that “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never.”