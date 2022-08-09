Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Posts Emotional Video Tribute to Late Mom the Day After Her Death

“Grease” star Olivia Newton-John passed away due to breast cancer yesterday. Her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, posted a tribute video this morning in honor of her mother.

Lattanzi, a 36 year old singer, posted a video of her and her mother singing “Window In The Wall.” She captioned the post: “You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

Fans poured into the comments to support Lattanzi. One fan wrote: “So beautiful. 💞 Thank you, sweet girl for sharing your mama with all of us. She is the best of us. 💗#gratitudeandgrace”.

Another commented: “We all send you love and hugs @chloelattanziofficial”.

Other comments include: “Deepest condolences… I grew up listening to your sweet Mama even before Grease. Her light will shine on forever through you” and “I am sobbing!!!😢 So beautiful and a lasting memory of you together. Sending hugs”.

Lattanzi also posted several photos of the pair yesterday with no caption. She included childhood photos and more recent selfies.

Friends, Family, and Friends React to Olivia Newton-John Death

Following the news of Newton-John’s passing, the internet was filled with support and prayers for the actress/singer’s family.

Newton-John, who was most well-known for playing Sandy in the musical “Grease,” was honored by the official Twitter account for the musical. They posted a photo of the actress as Sandy, writing: “In loving memory of our Sandy, Olivia Newton-John.”

In loving memory of our Sandy, Olivia Newton-John.❤️ pic.twitter.com/QGOiCrQSM3 — Grease (@GoGrease) August 8, 2022

David Whisenant of WBTV posted as well, saying: “Just posted on the official FB page of @olivianj: Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement yesterday as well. He wrote: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.”

Many others who were close to Newton-John, such as “Grease” on-screen love interest John Travolta, have released statements as well remembering her fondly.