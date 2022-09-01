Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Reveals One of Her Mom’s Special Talents Following ‘Grease’ Star’s Death

It’s been less than a month since movie icon Olivia Newton-John passed away. Her friends and family are still posting in remembrance of her, and her daughter is the latest to reveal something fans didn’t know about her.

Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, shared three gorgeous photos of herself that were taken by her mother. She captioned the post: “Through mama’s lens. she always got the best and realest out of me. Helped me with my shyness. Like my grandmother, my mama was an excellent photographer! Don’t know if you knew that about her. One of her many talents. Thank you for these mama.”

Fans commented how pretty the photos were underneath the post, praising both Lattanzi and Newton-John for her photography skills.

One fan wrote: “Your mama took the most beautiful pictures of you and you of course always looked absolutely stunning in those pictures.. Sending you the biggest hug and lots of love.” Another said: “This is beautiful Chloe. you two were made for each other & such special women with beauty on the outside but even stronger beauty on the inside. we are all with you always and love you x.”

Lattanzi has shared several posts of her mother since her passing. She posted a photo of Newton-John with two dogs, captioning it: “Mamas grand babies.”

She also shared a quote by Jamie Anderson to her page about grief. The quote read: “Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”

Olivia Newton-John Remembered and Honored by Many in Month After Her Death

Many have remembered the beloved singer/actress since she passed. She passed away on August 8 due to breast cancer. Her husband John Easterling shared the news in a post.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund,” he wrote.

The fund’s mission reads: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (DBE) has established the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, an independent charity sponsoring global research into plant medicine for cancer. These investments in new scientific research will educate patients and their caregivers about kinder options for treating cancer. We are committed to realizing a world beyond cancer.”