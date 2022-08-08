Olivia Newton-John Dies: Fans Remember the ‘Grease’ Star

Fans are devastated by the death of Olivia Newton-John, the Aussie singer/actor who became a beloved figure in the United States five decades ago.

Movie fans fell in love with her when she played beautiful, wholesome Sandy, the high school student who fell in love with John Travolta’s character, Danny, in Grease. Her angelic love songs also captured our hearts.

John Easterling, Newton-John’s husband announced the news of her death, Monday. She was 73 and had been battling cancer for years. Easterling issued the following statement to confirm his wife’s death.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.“

News of Her Death Devastated Olivia Newton-John Fans

The news broke Monday afternoon, and Newton-John’s fans reacted immediately as they shared their favorite songs and moments she inspired.

One fan wrote: “This one hurts. Rest In Peace Olivia Newton-John. Fly high in Greased Lightning.”

This one hurts. Rest In Peace Olivia Newton John 💔



Fly high in Greased Lightning

Another fan posted a gif of Newton-John with an angelic gold glow. “RIP Olivia Newton-John, she was an incredible talent and came across as the most genuine and generous soul.

RIP Olivia Newton-John, she was an incredible talent and came across as the most genuine and generous soul.

Still another fan posted a YouTube video of Olivia Newton-John singing her famous duet with Travolta.

Olivia Newton-John has died, aged 73.

Newton-John and Travolta starred in Grease, the 1978 blockbuster that inspired years of summer singalongs. The soundtrack was terrific. Her duet with Travolta topped the pop charts. Summer Nights reached No. 5. Newton-John’s solo, “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” topped out at No. 3.

Later, her courageous battle with breast cancer inspired millions of women. Doctors first diagnosed her with breast cancer in 1992 when she was only 42. She called herself a “cancer thriver” last summer when she confirmed that her cancer had returned for a third time.

Although she’s most known for playing Sandy, Olivia Newton-John enjoyed a fabulous music career. She won four Grammy Awards, including two for record of the year (“I Honestly Love You” and “Physical”). And five of her singles reached lofty No. 1 status. Overall, she had two singles hit platinum with another nine reaching gold status. She had more than 100 million.

In 2021, she released a duet with her daughter, Chloe. Her music had come full circle.

Newton-John had so many fans, young and old. Her music was timeless.