Olivia Newton-John Dies: John Travolta Remembers Late ‘Grease’ Costar

John Travolta is sharing a tender message in the light of his Grease costar Olivia Newton-John dying at 73 years old on Monday. Travolta went on Instagram and posted a photo of Newton-John, which you can see below here. He played Danny Zuko opposite the actress’ character Sandy Olsson. Both stars had memorable scenes in the movie, which also starred Stockard Channing and Jeff Conaway.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

This is a developing story…