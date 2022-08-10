Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi Speaks Out About Her Death

Olivia Newton-John’s ex-husband Matt Lattanzi is speaking out after the death of the iconic singer and actress earlier this week. Lattanzi is joining many others in remembering the legendary star since her death on August 8. In the tribute, the former soap opera star shares a heartfelt message about the legendary Grease actress, noting that he is “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of love from the star’s fans after her death.

Matt Lattanzi Honors The Late Olivia Newton-John In Heartfelt Post

In a message shared on Facebook earlier this week, Matt Lattanzi a former soap opera star wrote a touching message for his ex-wife Olivia Newton-John. In the post, which showed up on social media shortly after the news of Newton-John’s death broke, Lattanzi thanks fans for the “love and gratitude” displayed since the loss.

“Today we lost one of the world’s greats Olivia Newton-John,” Lattanzi writes in the moving tribute.

“I have heard truly lovely stories and memories from people near and far,” the soap-opera star says of his iconic ex-wife.

“And honor in each of you where those feelings and memories come from,” the post continues.

The message, which appears on the Facebook page shared by Matt Lattanzi and his current wife Michelle, also notes that “[n]othing will replace the icon we lost.”

However, the message continues, Olivia Newton-John’s “legacy is alive and well in our hearts and memories, as well as her contributions to our global culture.”

Lattanzi also shares that the Physical singer’s memory will live on through the icon’s “beloved daughter Chloe Lattanzi, and her cancer research and wellness center in Melbourne, AU.”

Olivia Newton-John Leaves A Lasting Legacy In The Entertainment Industry As Well As Within Cancer Research

Olivia Newton-John and Matt Lattanzi were married from 1984 until 1995. The couple share one daughter, Chloe Lattanzi who was born in 1986. Over a decade after the couple split, Olivia Newton-John wed John Easterling in 2008.

It was Easterling who broke the news of the Xanadu actress’s death earlier this week. Sharing with fans a lengthy tribute to the actress and the legacy she leaves behind.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years,” Easterling writes in his Monday social media post.

“[S]haring her journey with breast cancer,” Newton-John’s husband continues in the touching message.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund,” Easterling adds. “[D]edicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”