Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ Costar Didi Conn Reflects on Their Final Phone Call

“Grease” star Olivia-Newton John sadly passed away yesterday due to breast cancer. Her “Grease” costar, Didi Conn, recalled their final phone call together.

Conn, who played Frenchy in the 1978 musical “Grease” alongside Newton-John’s Sandy, spoke on “Good Morning America” about her and Newton-John’s last phone call.

She told me that she wasn’t walking anymore and she had full-time care, but her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time and she told me they were just so hopelessly devoted,” Conn said. She added that the phone call had taken place just a couple of weeks ago.

Additionally, Conn shared what she will most remember about Newton-John.

“I think I will remember her singing. She would put her hands out to her audience and sing ‘I Honestly Love You’ and I think that’s how I’ll always remember her—this big heart. And we will honestly always love her, too.”

She also added that her former co-star would sign her emails and letters with “love and light.” This is how she herself hopes to remember her.

Other “Grease” costars also posting in remembrance of Newton-John, including on-screen love interest John Travolta. He posted a photo of Newton-John. The caption reads: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Olivia Newton-John’s Family Asks Any Donations Be Made to Her Fund

Newton-John’s husband. John Easterling, also posted about her death yesterday. He wrote: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.”

The fund has a mission statement on their website. It reads: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (DBE) has established the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, an independent charity sponsoring global research into plant medicine for cancer. These investments in new scientific research will educate patients and their caregivers about kinder options for treating cancer. We are committed to realizing a world beyond cancer.”

The vision reads: “We are committed to realizing a world beyond cancer. Funding research into plant-based medicine and other holistic and wellness therapies, we are determined to discover kinder ways to prevent, treat and cure all cancers.”