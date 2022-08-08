Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ Star, Dead at 73

Olivia Newton-John’s name has become synonymous with the classic 1978 musical Grease and now after gracing screens for decades with her iconic presence, the beloved TV star has died. The Sandra Dee actress passed away on Monday after a tough battle with cancer at the age of 73.

According to the Daily Mail, the Grease icon passed in her South California ranch surrounded by family and friends.

While Grease marks Olivia Newton-John’s most iconic role, the actress was also well-known for work as a singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and activist. Per Fox8, Newton-John won four Grammy awards, had five number one hits, and ten Top 10 hits. Aside from her iconic Grease ballads, including “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” the Sandy actress’s top performing single was “Physical,” achieving No. 1 in 1981. The news outlet reports the late actress boasted two earlier No. 1’s in the 1970s.

In the social sphere, Olivia Newton-John was a passionate environmental and animal rights activist. Her husband, John Easterling, said in a Monday statement, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hopes for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

He further detailed her work exploring natural medicines and her efforts to aid in cancer research.

According to TMZ, Newton-John’s battle with breast cancer has been decades long, originally diagnosed with it in 1992. However, for a brief period of time, the cancer went into remission though it emerged again just over two decades following her original diagnosis. Olivia Newton-John has been stuck battling cancer since.

Olivia Newton John’s Husband Releases a Statement Following the ‘Grease’ Star’s Death

Following Olivia Newton-John’s death on Monday, Easterling provided a full statement. He began, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Easterling further spoke about Olivia Newton-John’s contributions to the medical field stating, “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

The family asked that those who feel compelled should make donations to the actress and singer’s foundation rather than send flowers.

Olivia Newton-John is survived by her sister Sarah and her brother Toby. She also leaves behind a multitude of nieces and nephews. They include Tottie, Fionna, and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

It goes without saying that after establishing her acting career in Grease in the late 1970s alongside film icon John Travolta, followed by a moderately successful singing career in the 1980s, Olivia Newton-John’s name will live on in the memory of all that knew and knew of her.