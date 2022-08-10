Olivia Newton-John Honored by Brad Paisley, Rob Lowe at Special Charity Event

While at the charity event, “Ping Pong 4 Purpose,” hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, Brad Paisley and Rob Lowe honored the late “Grease” star, Olivia Newton-John.

As previously reported, Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73 on Monday (August 9th). According to her husband, the music icon was surrounded by her loved ones in her Southern California home when she died. He did not disclose what the cause of death was, but she did battle breast cancer on and off for 30 years.

While speaking about the singer, songwriter, and actress, Paisley told Fox News Digital that Olivia Newton-John was a very kind person. The duo shared the same manager. “There’s a couple of really nice people… that left this earth,” Paisley said. “It’s rare that I think she was probably nice to everyone she met… sad when that happens, but what a life and what a survivor, too… That’s truly a victory in the end.”

Meanwhile, Rob Lowe stated that Olivia Newton-John was the nicest woman and a true icon. “I was sad to hear about her passing,” he told the media outlet.

Along with Lowe and Paisley, Mario Lopez spoke highly of Olivia Newton-John as well. He called her the sweetest person and one of the nicest people he had the “pleasure” of interviewing. “It’s… a sad loss. I have nothing but wonderful memories about her… She was talented and beautiful.”

Olivia Newton-John Once Shared Her Thoughts About Death and the Afterlife

During a February 2021 interview on “A Life of Greatness” podcast, Olivia Newton-John opened up about her thoughts on death and the afterlife.

“I have [contemplated about my own death] quite a few times,” Olivia Newton-John stated at the time. “Sooner than I would have wanted. I mean – we all know we are going to die. I think we spend our lives probably much in denial of it.”

Olivia Newton-John went on to say that how she feels about it is extremely personal. This is why she found it hard to put it into words. “I believe that we are all part of one thing. I’ve had experiences – how can I put it? – spirits or spirit life or felt the spirit world or have heard things that I believe there is something that happens. It’s almost like we are part of a big computer and we go back to the main battery.”

Olivia Newton-John went on to explain that she doesn’t have a definite definition of what she means though. “Some people call it ‘heaven.’ Some call it ‘the universe.’ I just think there is a great knowingness out there that we become part of.”

Olivia Newton-John then added she hoped “the energies of the people you love are there.” However, she believed “all the love will be there.”