Olivia Newton-John’s Husband John Easterling Shares Emotional Tribute To ‘Grease’ Actor

John Easterling, the husband of the late singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, is sharing an emotional tribute to her. TMZ reports that Easterling went on Newton-John’s official Instagram account to share his thoughts in light of her death on Monday at 73 years old. Easterling posted not only his note but a lovely, tender picture of the couple together.

In part, Easterling wrote, “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

Husband of Olivia Newton-John Talks About Her Courage In Post

Easterling also added in his post this comment about Newton-John as a singer and her courage, too. “At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch,” he wrote. “She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light.”

The late singer’s husband also had comments that he shared on Monday after Newton-John died. In part, Easterling wrote at that time, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.” Easterling would ask for privacy in his complete statement. Also, he would request people make donations to the fund instead of sending flowers.

Olvia Newton-John was a musical force throughout the 1970s and ’80s. Among her hit songs were Have You Never Been Mellow and I Honestly Love You. As for her songs from Grease, they included Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re the One That I Want along with John Travolta. But her career also would have other hits into the 1980s like Physical and Xanadu. Her appearances on TV shows would help her career to advance in the United States. Newton-John was a native of the United Kingdom and Australia, too. A source close to Newton-John told TMZ that breast cancer, which she fought so bravely, was the cause of her death. Newton-John and Easterling got married back in 2008. He is the founder of Amazon Herb Co.