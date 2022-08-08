Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73

Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund. “

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy Randall and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock; Layla Lee; Kiera and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”

Olivia Newton-John is most known for her role in the film version of Grease. She starred as “Sandy?” in the 1978 film alongside John Travolta. She earned an Oscar nomination fat or the song “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from the film’s soundtrack. The film also earned five Golden Globe nominations including nods for both Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical and Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical, respectively. The film received a nomination for Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical). It won two People’s Choice Awards for “Favorite Musical Motion Picture” and “Favorite Overall Motion Picture.”

Olivia Newton-John and the Legacy of ‘Grease’

Earlier this year, the iconic actress talked to Us Weekly about her relationship with John Travolta. She talked about the first time that she kissed Travolta. It happened a long time ago, but she recalled great memories with her co-star.

“It was a beautiful day,” Olivia Newton-John said. “We were playing around in the water, and I don’t really remember exactly, but it was a very lovely day and an exciting moment because it was the start of the film, although everything was kind of out of order, but we did that. That was the first time we had kissed.”

It was her first on-screen kiss, and she was nervous about it. Her daughter jumped into the conversation and said that Olivia Newton-John didn’t completely remember the moment that happened 40 years ago.

“Just say 10, right?” her daughter laughed.

“Of course it was a 10,” Olivia Newton-John said. “A 10 out of 10, yeah.

She noted that John Travolta is a “lovely, sweet man” and made her experience filming easy.