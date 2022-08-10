Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Recalls Her Final Conversation With the Late Star

Grease icon Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday at 73 years old, following a long battle with breast cancer. Since news of her death went public, plenty of celebrities have tributed the beloved star, most prominently her Grease costar and longtime actor John Travolta. But now, two days later, Olivia Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, has given Olivia Newton-John’s fans a peek into her last conversation with her aunt, in addition to sharing the Sandy Olsson actress’s view on death.

During a recent interview, Goldsmith explained that Olivia Newton-John will always be remembered as being “deeply, deeply passionate about what she could give back to this planet.” And per the film star’s niece, give back she did.

Alongside her contributions to the fields of medicine and cancer research, Olivia Newton-John’s husband John Easterling previously shared in a statement immediately following her death that she was also an enthusiastic environmental and animal rights activist.

In speaking about her aunt’s views on death specifically, Tottie Goldsmith recalled a time at the actress and singer’s cancer research center a time when she was “really skinny and unwell.” In conversation with her niece a few years ago, the beloved Grease star said, “I’m not afraid [of death]. I’ve done more in my life than I could have ever imagined.”

Newton-John, after having such a major impact in the world of medicine, will have a state-sponsored funeral, which Entertainment Weekly reports her family graciously accepted.

“I think Australia needs it,” Goldsmith said.

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Wife

Social media is plastered with Olivia Newton-John’s face following her tragic death on Monday morning. However, while Hollywood’s biggest performers and entertainers rushed to Instagram in remembrance of Olivia Newton-John, it seems her husband John Easterling took some time to process and really think about the words he wanted to say. In a new post on Wednesday, Easterling shared a loving tribute to his late wife.

Posting a sweet photo of himself and Olivia Newton-John embracing, Easterling began, “Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it.”

Moving into the second part of his tribute, Easterling spoke about Olivia Newton-John rather than to her as he did in the first paragraph of his tribute. He specifically spoke about how the beloved singer was a healer, through touch, but also through her words and her song.

“She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known,” he continued.

In addressing the many mourners that have shared remembrances for and of Olivia Newton-John, the actress’s husband wrote, “Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.”

Be sure to read the full tribute here.