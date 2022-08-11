Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Posts Video Tribute to Late Mom, Reveals ‘Favorite Part’ of Their Relationship

The entertainment is still taking in the news this week of singer-actress Olivia Newton-John passing away. The star of Grease touched the lives of many fans through her iconic performances and musical accomplishments. She also leaves behind a loving family that includes her daughter, fellow singer-actress Chloe Lattanzi.

As Lattanzi continues to process the tremendous loss, she took to Instagram to post one of her favorite memories that was captured on video. In the clip, mother and daughter do their best to get through a simple introduction, but they spend take after take laughing from each other’s delivery.

Lattanzi wrote alongside the caption, “It helps me to share these moments Of laughter with you. . This was my favorite part. Our giggles! The way we made each other laugh🙂 I want you today even if it’s hard… to find the humor in any situation. This was one of my moms greatest super powers. We love all of you so much. Your love has been tremendously touching and healing. My heart is with all of you.”

Newton-John’s daughter sent another tribute earlier in the week once the news broke. The heartfelt post shows just how much influence the late actress had on her daughter’s outlook on life.

The emotional post paid tribute to Newton-John and paints a heartfelt picture of mother and daughter. “You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Pays Loving Tribute

John Easterling married Newton-John in 2008. Like so many others, he’s taken to social media to pay tribute to his beloved wife. He posted an official statement on his wife’s official Instagram alongside a tender picture of them together.

“Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever,” Easterling said at the start of his statement.

He continued in his post, “At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch,” he wrote. “She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light.”