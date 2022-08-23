Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Speaks Out About ‘Grief’ After Her Mom’s Death

One week after her mother, Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73, the Grease star’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi took to her Instagram account to speak out about grief.

In the social media post, Olivia Newton-John posted a quote by Jamie Anderson. “Grief, I’ve learned is really just love,” the quote reads. “It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hallow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter also shared a sweet post that featured videos of her mother through the years. “Thank you [Olivia Newton-John Videos] for these beautiful moments you put together. Thank you for your love. My mama and I would always look at your page together. You brought back so many wonderful memories for her. Sending you oceans of love.”

As previously reported, Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday (August 8) at her South California ranch. Although her cause of death has not been officially disclosed. However, the Grease star had been battling cancer on and off for decades. During her nearly six decades of stardom, Newton-John won four Grammy awards, five number one hits, and ten Top 10 hits.

In a statement, Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, shared, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hopes for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Leaves Tearful Voicemail of Gratitude to Australian TV Reporter

According to TMZ, Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi left a tearful voicemail of gratitude to an Australian TV reporter who made a touching tribute to her late mother.

“She’s free now and out of pain,” Olivia Newton-John’s daughter said in the voicemail to entertainment editor Richard Wilkins. Along with the touching video, Chloe has been posting sweet tributes of her own to her mother. In a recent social media post, she shared a clip of her and her mother singing “Window in the Wall.” She then wrote that her mother was in her safe space.

“You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place,” she wrote. “My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy Randall and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock; Layla Lee; Kiera and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.