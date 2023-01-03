Olivia Newton-John’s Missing Boyfriend Patrick McDermott Didn’t Fake His Own Death: Report

Nearly 20 years after Olivia Newton-John’s missing boyfriend Patrick McDermott went missing at sea, a podcast series suggests that the theories of he faked his death to escape debts are false.

According to the DailyMail, Olivia Newton-John’s on-and-off boyfriend went missing in June 2005 after he took an overnight fishing trip off the coast of Los Angeles with 22 other people. For the past 17 years, people assumed that McDermott faked his own death in order to escape his $30,000 debt and has been living in Mexico.

However, hosts of a new podcast Pseudocide: The Disappearance of Patrick McDermott, Poppy Damon and Alice Fiennes, stated they don’t believe the theory is quite accurate. They believe Olivia Newton-John’s ex really did die on the fishing trip and the so-called “sightings” over the years don’t hold up.

“So many people thought they’d seen Patrick in Mexico,” the podcast hosts explained. “That at first we thought there could well be some substance to the rumors.”

However, the hosts interviewed Wes Stobbe, whose picture was printed on the front page suggesting that he was McDermott. Stobbe admitted that he was shocked to see the photo, which is from his holiday home in Sayulita, Mexico. “I said: ‘Well, I don’t look like him but I guess some people think I do,’” he explained. He also said his friends were also highly amused to see the photo on the front page.

“I kind of felt sorry maybe for some of the family,” Stobbe said. He also admitted to feeling guilty about the incident. “That might be clinging to some faint hope that he might be found alive.”

Three years after McDermott vanished, Olivia Newton-John went on to marry her second husband, John Easterling. She stayed married to him until her death on August 8, 2022.

Olivia Newton-John Once Said She Developed a Unique Friendship With Patrick McDermott’s Ex-Wife Following His Disappearance

Following Olivia Newton-John’s passing, the New York Post reported that the Grease star had formed a friendship with Patrick McDermott’s ex-wife Yvette Nipar following his disappearance.

“I’ve become very close to his ex-wife, Yvette,” Olivia Newton-John once told Larry King in 2006. “Who’s a wonderful person, and we’ve become good friends and I see his son, and he’s thriving. He’s doing really well.”

Olivia Newton-john also told Australian Women’s Weekly magazine in 2009 that she experienced some trauma over McDermott’s disappearance. “I think there will always be a question mark … I don’t think I will ever really be at peace with it.”

In an 2016 interview with Australia’s 60 Minutes, Olivia Newton-John said that McDermott was lost at sea and no one really knows what happened. “It’s human to wonder,” she said. “But you know, those are the things in life you have to accept and let go. Because whenever you go through difficult times, there’s always those concerns.”