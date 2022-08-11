On This Day: Comedy Icon Robin Williams Dies at Age 63 in 2014

On this day eight years ago, the entertainment world lost an iconic voice from the realm of comedy when Robin Williams passed away. He was 63.

Williams rose to fame when he broke out to TV audiences through his Happy Days spinoff Mork & Mindy. Within a few years, he built an unrivaled film career filled with his trademark sense of humor as well as acclaimed dramatic performances. He starred in films such as Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, Awakenings, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Good Will Hunting. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Robin Williams’ Widow Carries on His Memory

Susan Schneider Williams spoke to The Guardian in 2021 to reflect on the memory of her late husband. She said her husband was not like the silly persona fans remember from his performances. “The man at home, my husband, he was quiet, contemplative, an intellectual. The standup and acting, that was his work.”

“Robin and I loved to go to museums together. He was a big history buff, so he would bring the history and I would bring the art side and we would double our fun,” Schneider Williams said. “People tend to assume that the guy he was on stage was the guy he was at home, and let me make it clear: I would never marry somebody like that.”

Fans were shocked to learn the late funnyman actually took his own life. Schneider Williams has since become an outspoken advocate for the studies of brain disorders and mental health. Williams’ autopsy revealed he went misdiagnosed with Lewis body dementia which is responsible for 10% to 15% of all dementia cases.

Schneider Williams hopes the loss of her husband will create more conversation on mental health. She believes, “how we as a culture don’t have the vocabulary to discuss brain disease in the way we do about depression. Depression is a symptom of LBD and it’s not about psychology – it’s rooted in neurology. His brain was falling apart.” Williams had struggled with addictions in the past, but Schneider Williams says that wasn’t the problem this time.

Fans Remember Robin Williams

On the anniversary of William’s death, fans were quick to spread their favorite memories from the actor’s body of work. Twitter is filled with memorials as people look back on the life of Robin Williams.

Fans retweeted many of Williams’ most iconic lines and pieces of wisdom. Wisdom such as, “I don’t know how much value I have in this universe but I do know that I’ve made a few more people happier than without me. As long as I know that, I’m as rich as I ever need to be.”