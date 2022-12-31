Oprah Winfrey Honors Barbara Walters After Legendary Journalist’s Death

The news that Barbara Walters passed away at 93 years old on December 30 hit hard for so many. During her decades working in the industry as a reporter, journalist, anchor, and host, Walters became an iconic face in the news industry. And, within moments of the sad news hitting the news media stars and fans alike were posting touching tributes to the trailblazing news anchor. Among these stars is another host and entertainment icon, Oprah Winfrey.

In her touching message posted to Instagram just moments after news of Barbara Walters’ death hit social media Oprah Winfrey calls the legendary journalist a “trailblazer.” Winfrey continues in her heartwarming tribute noting that it was Walters who inspired her own prolific career.

“Without Barbara Walters, there wouldn’t have been me,” Oprah Winfrey says in her December 30 Instagram post honoring the journalist. In her post, Winfrey says that Walters not only inspired her career, but she inspired the women we see today on the “evening, morning, and daily news.”

“She was indeed a Trailblazer,” Winfrey continues in the touching tribute. “I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time.”

Barbara Walters Passes Away At 93

Barbara Walters’s representative, Cindi Berger confirmed the death of the legendary journalist in a statement late this week. According to the statement, Walters passed away “peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.”

Barbara Walters is well known for paving the way in the industry for female journalists in a traditionally male-dominated industry. She has made history with some of the most legendary interviews in television history sitting down for conversations with celebrities and politicians such as Katherine Hepburn, Jimmy Carter, Anwar Sadat, and Monica Lewinsky.

Walters has attributed some of her journalistic talents to childhood experiences she had with her father, Louis “Lou” Walters a prominent booking agent. The elder Walters helped develop the careers of some iconic comedians such as Jack Haley and Fred Allen.

“I would see them onstage looking one way and offstage often looking very different,” Walters said in a 1989 interview with the Television Academy. “I would hear my parents talk about them and know that even though those performers were very special people, they were also human beings with real-life problems.”

Barbara Walters joined the ABC network in 1976. She became a star almost instantly when she took on an anchoring role as the first female to sit in the chair for the evening news. In 1979 Walters stepped into her legendary spot cohosting the popular newsmagazine series 20/20.

In 1997 she created one of the most popular morning shows on air to this day when she debuted the hit daytime talk show series, The View.