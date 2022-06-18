Orange County Deputies Punished for Leaking News of Bob Saget’s Death

Two Orange County, California, deputies have been formally disciplined after spreading information surrounding the death of Bob Saget earlier this year.

According to the local sheriff’s office, Emiliano Silva and Steven Reed leaked the information before the sheriff gave the public an official release. Because of that, the two violated the department’s dissemination of information directive.

After an investigation, a report shows that Reed, who was off-duty at the time of Saget’s death, shared details with two people who had gone to one of the comedian’s shows.

It also found that Silva gave his brother information. And the brother then posted what he learned on social media. Officer Silva was one of the deputies who responded to the scene.

Because of the leaks, the press knew of the death before officers had a chance to inform Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo. That “resulted in an influx of media inquiries at a time when Mr. Saget’s next-of-kin had not been notified and Homicide Unit detectives had not even arrived at the scene.”

Bob Saget Was Found Dead in a Florida Hotel Room on January 9th

Police found Bob Saget dead inside a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9th, 2022. The comedian had given a stand-up show the night before and appeared to have been in fine health.

One month later, an autopsy revealed that Saget had died in his sleep after suffering a significant blow to his head.

While officials don’t know what caused the hit, it was severe enough to fracture his skull in multiple places. And the force ruptured veins between his brain’s membrane covering that possibly gave him breathing troubles.

Because the blow was so serious, it likely made Bob Saget shocked and confused. And instead of seeking medical attention, he simply fell asleep. It is also possible that the force knocked him unconscious.

“This is significant trauma,” the chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist, Dr. Gavin Britz told The New York Times. “This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet.”

The medical report concluded that the blow to the head was not a result of foul play, according to NYT. Instead, officials believe a fall caused the injuries. However, the hotel cameras did not catch the incident.

The most accepted theory is that Saget fell against the headboard of his bed because of the location of the blow.

“It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backward and struck the posterior aspect of his head,” the report says.