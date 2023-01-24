‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner’s Madonna Biopic Hits the Brakes as Singer Announces World Tour

Ozark star Julia Garner was getting ready to portray one of music’s most prolific people in an upcoming biopic. The music icon that the actress was slated to play was none other than the Material Girl herself, Madonna. However, this plan has come to a halt, it seems, as Madonna is prepping for an upcoming world tour.

Madonna Was Set To Direct The Upcoming Biopic Of Her Life Starring Ozark’s Julia Garner

Fans of the legendary “queen of pop” were excited about the development of the anticipated biopic film. However, it is now put on the back burner for an indefinite amount of time. The project was set to be directed by Madonna herself featuring Julia Garner as the famous singer. However, several sources are noting that the Universal Pictures project is no longer in production, per a Variety report.

Speculation that the project would be facing major hurdles hit nearly immediately after Madonna announced her world tour last week. This tour will feature the pop music legend as she performs hits spanning her entire career from the 1980s up until today.

The biopic film was announced in 2020 however, the development of the idea didn’t fully come to fruition until 2022. Madonna worked on several scripts for the film working to encompass important pieces of her personal and professional life.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna once said in a statement.

“The focus of this film will always be music,” the artist adds.

“Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Auditions For The Role Of The Material Girl Were Not An Easy Task!

It wasn’t until last summer that the role was going to Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Julia Garner. According to reports in The Hollywood Reporter, the final auditions for this role were not an easy accomplishment. According to reports, the actresses vying to portray the Material Girl took to the final audition stages enduring “up to 11-hour-a-day choreography sessions” with Madonna’s choreographer.

The actresses trying out for the spot would then follow these marathon choreography sessions with Madonna herself. Those with callbacks then were performing readings from the early scripts and singing to show they have what it takes to portray the music legend on the silver screen.