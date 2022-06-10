Ozzy Osbourne Fans Wish the Rocker Well After Sharon Reveals He’s Set To Undergo Major Operation

Sharon Osbourne announced today that she is taking a hiatus from her new gig on her UK talk show to support her husband Ozzy as he undergoes a life-altering operation. And worried fans are lining up to offer the rocker well wishes ahead of the procedure

When The Talk UK posted a clip of Sharon’s revelation on Twitter, the responses began to light up with words of prayers and thoughts. And if she didn’t know it already, people also revealed that she and her husband are the “favorite” celebrities of people around the world.

Sharon Osbourne reveals that Ozzy Osbourne is set to have a major operation on Monday that will "determine the rest of his life."@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/kC3BJQrnkk — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) June 8, 2022

“I’ll be thinking of Sharon & Ozzy and the entire family,” @KimiLynn103 wrote. “I hope his surgery goes well and he recovers well and everything goes smoothly. They are my fav celebrity family. And I hope nothing but the best for them all! Positive thoughts and well wishes sent their way!”

“May God watch over Ozzy for a successful surgery,” added @Bosscots.

As the positive comments continue to pile in, some fans are illuding to some physical ailments that have been plaguing Ozzy for some time. And they’re hoping that the surgery will finally ease his troubles.

“Prayers for a Great Recovery! And Quality of life, Let’s Keep Rocking Ozzy!!” replied @CindyFarris3.

Sharon Says Unnamed Surgery Will ‘Determine the Rest’ of Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Life’

While Sharon never revealed the nature of Ozzy Osbourne’s operation, some assume it may have something to do with his recent battle with COVID. Though, none of those rumors have been confirmed in the slightest way.

What Sharon did offer was that Ozzy will go under the knife this Monday (June 13). And she needs to be there when he does. So she’s about to hop a plane back to Los Angeles, CA.

She also shared that the “major” operation will “determine the rest of his life.”

While some people have thrown out a COVID theory surrounding Ozzy’s operations, it’s more likely that it has something to do with one of his other ongoing health issues.

In 2019, the Grammy winner also had surgery to fix an injury he sustained during a 2003 ATV accident. That same year, he also had a second operation on his neck after falling at home and dislodging metal rods that doctors implanted during the aforementioned repair. That time, he had 15 screws placed in his spine.

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne, who also suffers from Parkinson’s, also revealed to Classic Rock that he “can’t walk properly these days”

“I am somewhat better,” he admitted. “But nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”