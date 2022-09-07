Ozzy Osbourne Gives Major Health Update in First Interview Since ‘Life-Altering’ Surgery

Just a few months after his life-altering surgery, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne shares a major health update in the first interview since the procedure.

“Since I’ve had the surgery, I’ve improved quite considerably,” Ozzy Osbourne shared during his appearance on Good Morning America. He also shared that he can now hold his head up instead of hunching over. “These metal plates were working their way out,” Sharon Osbourne chimed in. “The debris was rubbing on his spinal cord. He would literally be crying in pain some days.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife also said that the operation was major and would determine how he would live for the rest of his life. However, she joked that the musician is a pain in the butt. “I mean, everything from heartbreaking to soul destroying to joys of him getting better.”

However, while he has performed since the surgery, Ozzy Osbourne admitted that he still has mobility issues. “I have to negotiate everywhere I want to go, and I tire easily, but I’m well. My family has been absolutely wonderful while I’ve been laid up.”

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects on His Struggles With Parkinson’s Disease

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about his surgery as well as his fight against Parkinson’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2019. “You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” Osbourne explained to The Observer. “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”

Osbourne also spoke about the medications he is on and how he’s approaching life since his diagnosis. “You learn to live in the moment because you don’t know [what’s going to happen]. You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it.”

Osbourne further explained that he would be lost without his wife, Sharon. “Without my Sharon, I’d be f—ing gone. We have a little row now and then, but otherwise, we just get on with it.”

When discussing why he decided to officially move back to the UK from America, Ozzy Osbourne criticized the U.S. “America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now. Everything f—ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings.”

Ozzy Osbourne went on to add that he did not want to die in America. “I don’t want to be buried in f—ing Forest Lawn. I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife says we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go.”