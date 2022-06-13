Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Life-Altering’ Surgery Revealed, And It Sounds Brutal

Last week, Ozzy Osbourne‘s wife, Sharon Osbourne, relayed a cryptic message on an episode of the British talk show The Talk. She explained that he was having a “major operation” that could “determine the rest of his life.” That, however, was the extent of the details shared, leading fans to speculate what the procedure might entail.

Now, it appears we have our answer. According to Page Six, a family source has divulged more information regarding the surgery. “Ozzy is 72 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult,” the source explained. “This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. He’s been in a lot of pain.”

This is a developing story…