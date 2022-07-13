Ozzy Osbourne Lists His Stunning LA Mansion for $18M

Rock icon Ozzy Osbourne and his famous wife Sharon are putting their beautiful Los Angeles property on the market. Built in 1929, the six-bedroom and 11-bathroom Mediterranean villa-style manor located in Hancock Park includes more than 11,000 square feet of living space. The asking price for this trophy home currently sits at $18 million.

The Los Angeles Times broke the story this week. Ozzy and Sharon bought the home in 2015 for $11.85 million from Oren Koules, a film producer best known for the “Saw” franchise. The 1920s manor was completely renovated in 2010 to the tune of $4.2 million.

Back in March, Ozzy noted in an interview with Mirror that he and Sharon were ready to move back to England after many years in Los Angeles. “We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much,” Ozzy said. “I am sad because I really really like staying and living there.”

Although Ozzy did note that their move back to England will include his home studio. “I’m taking my recording studio with me,” Ozzy said. “I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over.” Even at 73 years old, the heavy metal legend can’t stop making music.

The Osbournes are leaving behind some extravagant accommodations. The villa included a decadently red movie theater. Guests are welcomed through a lush green lawn on the way to the front patio where arched windows match an ornate arched wooden door. And the Spanish-style roof gives the specious home a signature Southern California feel. The inside is filled with elegant displays of design, and there’s even a large pool complete with a hot tub.

The Year of the Osbournes

2022 has been a very eventful year for Ozzy and Sharon. Ozzy underwent a life-changing operation that will hopefully add years to his career. The iconic couple also celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

“2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy,” Sharon wrote in her celebratory post. “We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron x”

Not only that, but it was announced that their relationship will become the focus of an upcoming film from Sony Pictures. According to Variety, the biopic will detail their decades-long bond and the impact the couple had on pop culture.

“Our relationship at times was often wild, insane, and dangerous, but it was our undying love that kept us together,” Sharon said in a statement announcing the film’s development. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

The film is currently in development, but a release date has not been confirmed. Stay tuned to find out more about the year the Osbournes are having.