ozzy-osbourne-marks-40th-anniversary-with-sharon-osbourne-in-throwback-wedding-photos

Happy anniversary, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne! On Monday (July 4th), the rock music legend took to his social media accounts to celebrate 40 years of marriage with his wife.

“40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love,” Ozzy Osbourne declared. The social media post features snapshots of him and Sharon together on their wedding day.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne met in the early 1970s when Sharon’s father was the manager of Black Sabbath. They eventually started dating in 1979 and were married in 1982. They have three children together, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. The couple has had their ups and downs over the past 40 years, including drug/alcohol addictions and infidelity issues.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne separated in early 2016. At the time, Sharon spoke about kicking her husband out of their home. “I’m 63 years of age, and I can’t keep living like this,” Sharon stated at the time. “I don’t know where I’m going, who I’m going with. And I just need time to think.”

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Reconcile Following 2016 Separation

A couple of months after Sharon discussed the separation, Ozzy said that the situation was just a bump in the road. “Some days it’s good, some days it’s terrible, some days you just drift apart for a while. But you get back on the horse, you know.”

Sharon later confirmed that she and Ozzy did reconcile. She also said that her husband was very embarrassed and ashamed about his conduct which led to the separation. “I can’t speak for him but for me, but yes, I forgive. It’s going to take a long time to trust but, you know, we’ve been together for 36 years, 34 of marriage, and it’s more than half of my life and I just can’t think of my life without him. He’s going to pay for it though, big time.”

Jack Osbourne spoke to reporters about his parents’ marriage struggles at the time. “As a married person myself, you know, marriage is not like, ‘Hey, we’re married. All is good.’ I mean, it’s just life.”

Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne’s Love Story Will Be Featured in an Upcoming Film

Last fall, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne announced that an upcoming film by Sony and Polygram Entertainment will focus on their relationship over the years.

According to Variety, Sharon shared details about the upcoming project. “Our relationship at times was often wild, insane, and dangerous, but it was our undying love that kept us together. We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.”

Oscar nominee Lee Hall is currently writing the script for the untitled project.