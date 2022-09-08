ozzy-osbourne-mourns-death-of-queen-elizabeth-ii-in-touching-tribute

Shortly after the news broke that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday (September 8th), rock legend Ozzy Osbourne took to Twitter to pay homage to the longest reigning monarch in British History.

In the touching post, Ozzy Osbourne shared a picture of Queen Elizabeth II. “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen,” the former Black Sabbath bandmate tweeted. “With a heavy heart, I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

As previously reported, the Royal Family announced the sad news that Queen Elizabeth II died. Her death happened just hours after Buckingham Palace shared the monarch was under medical supervision. This was done after doctors grew concerned over her health.

Unfortunately, her health took a turn and it was officially confirmed that she had passed away. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” a spokesperson revealed on Twitter. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Sharon Osbourne also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late monarch. “Love and Prayers for Our Queen,” she wrote.

Prince Charles Issues a Statement About the Death Of His Mother Queen Elizabeth II

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Prince Charles released a statement about his mother’s death.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and the all members of my family,” Prince Charles then declared. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherish Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

King Charles went on to reveal what lies ahead for him and the Royal Family. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The oldest son of the Queen and Prince Philip will succeed to the throne. Newly named British Prime Minister Liz Truss also concluded her speech outside Downing Street to unite behind Charles. “We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long,” she declared. “With the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country. Exactly as her Majesty would have wished: by saying the words, ‘God save the King.’”

There are currently no details about when the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place or when Prince Charles’ coronation will be.