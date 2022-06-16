Ozzy Osbourne Photographed Leaving Hospital in Wheelchair Following Intense Surgery

Following what is described as “life-altering” surgery, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne was photographed leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.

According to PageSix, Ozzy Osbourne was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and a blue mask as he climbed out of the wheelchair just outside a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday (June 14th). His wife, Sharon Osbourne, assisted the music icon into a Range Rover.

Ozzy Osbourne’s departure from the hospital comes just one day after he underwent grueling surgery. The doctors reportedly had to remove and realign pins in Osbourne’s neck and back. The musician sustained neck injuries from a quad biking accident in 2003. In 2019, he fell and worsen the ailment. He required 15 screws to be inserted into his back following the incident.

During a recent interview, Sharon shared that the surgery is going to determine the rest of the rocker’s life. She also tweeted, “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery. Your Aveo means the world to him.”

A source close to the Osbourne family also told PageSix that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after this week’s surgery. A nurse will also be assisting Ozzy Osbourne. To make matters worse, Osbourne is also battling Parkinson’s disease. “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult,” the insider explains.

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Can’t ‘Walk Properly’ These Days

While speaking to Classic Rock last month, Ozzy Osbourne revealed he is waiting on some more surgery on his neck. “I can’t walk properly these days,” Osbourne explained. “I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

However, Ozzy Osbourne said that he’s not allowing his age stop him. “At f—ing 73, I’ve done pretty well. I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come.”

When asked if music has helped him through the difficult times in his life, Ozzy Osbourne declared, “Music is a good release from a lot of things in life. You listen to an old record and you remember where you were when you first heard it. It takes you back to that time in your life.”

Ozzy Osbourne also touched on his sobriety and if he is going to remain sober for life now. “I take it one day at a time. If I drink, I’ll drink. But I don’t want to drink today. I don’t want to smoke tobacco today. I don’t want to take drugs today. So today’s going to be okay, I suppose. I don’t know about tomorrow.”

In regards to what he hopes to achieve in his 70s, Ozzy Osbourne added, “A number-one Ozzy album. I’m coming back to England this year, too. I’ve had enough of living out here [America] now. My intention was never to stay out here.”