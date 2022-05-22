Ozzy Osbourne Photographed Using Cane to Leave LA Studio

Photographers recently snapped well-known rocker and icon, Ozzy Osbourne, using a cane as he left a Los Angeles studio. Photogs took pics as the 73-year-old leaving Milk Studios on May 20.

He’s been struggling with some health issues as several people had to help the former frontman for Black Sabbath leave. The UK icon wore a long-sleeved black top, and black pants with black sneakers and rocked a low ponytail. See the photos here.

The singer’s latest outing comes after his daughter survived a deadly fire last week that left one individual dead. Aimee, 38, was involved in a Hollywood studio fire on May 19. Before firefighters arrived, the fire quickly spread inside the building. Record producer and rapper Jamal Rajad Davis reportedly warned others in the studio about the fire. Onlookers saw Aimme and Davis embracing after the tragedy.

“I was my own smoke detector,” Davis told the Los Angeles Times. “I ran to my room and grabbed my stuff and left my door open, trying to call my cats out to follow me.”

Photographers also snapped Davis and Aimee outside the studio on Friday, where they spoke with others about the incident. Shortly after the fire, Sharon Osbourne, took to social media to reveal the news that her daughter was safe. “Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive,” the 69-year-old wrote in the caption of a screenshot.

Ozzy Osbourne’s family speaks out after deadly L.A. fire

“It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family,” she wrote.

“What happened today was beyond horrific,” she also added. “I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

Additionally, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department release, 78 firefighters responded to a call at 5:42 p.m. on Thursday.

“There was an abundance of small individual recording studios inside, creating a very compartmentalized layout, which was extremely challenging to navigate and crawl through in zero visibility,” the release explained. “Additionally, the studios had sound deadening thick walls, extra insulation, double drywall, and thick windows. While this design was intended to keep the sound from escaping, it also excelled at keeping the smoke and heat from escaping.”

The release also said that the firefighters “took a beating.” However, they finally put out the flames after nearly an hour.