Ozzy Osbourne Reportedly Hopes to Renew Wedding Vows With Sharon After Grueling Surgery

It’s wedding bells again for the Osbournes! Rocker legend Ozzy Osbourne wants to renew his wedding vows with his wife Sharon, to celebrate 40 years of bliss. In addition, the news comes after the musician just went under the knife for an intense surgery.

On Monday, the Black Sabbath singer had a life-threatening operation in which surgeons adjusted pins inserted into his neck and spine following a deadly ATV wreck in 2003 and subsequent fall later in 2013. His wife, Sharon, flew back from London to Los Angeles earlier this week to be by his side.

However, despite his looming health concerns and Parkinson’s disease, Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly ready to meet Sharon again at the aisle, 40 years after they tied the knot.

According to reports from The Mirror, the rock icon had hoped to celebrate the significant milestone in Maui. The gorgeous Hawaiian island is where they first got married in July 1982.

Close friends of the couple revealed that “Ozzy may have been waiting on getting his neck and back sorted after extended leg pain, which has left him unable to walk for long periods.”

They added, “But while that has been his hope, he always wants to treat Sharon to something special for their 40th.

The family friend continued, “He hopes that his recovery will be short and nerve damage will be removed so that he can treat his wife. Ozzy may have gone through the mill in recent years, but his spirit and desire to show Sharon how much their love burns bright remains.”

In 2017, the reality TV couple renewed their vows in Las Vegas after its outlets reported that Ozzy had been unfaithful to Sharon. At the time, he said, “For me, this was actually our real wedding day.”

Ozzy Osbourne recuperating at home, thanks fans for the outpouring of support

He added, “This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning.”

Earlier this week, Ozzy confirmed that he’s been recovering at home after his spinal surgery. Following the procedure, the rocker icon took to Twitter to tell fans that he was back at home recuperating. He also thanked them for their support.

Ozzy Osbourne wrote via Twitter on Thursday: “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably.” He added that he was feeling all the love and support from his fans and thanked them for supporting him during his recovery.

On Tuesday, snaps of the “Iron Singer” singer showed him leaving the hospital in a wheelchair as his wife stood by his side. Doctors discharged him just one day after the surgery.

The same day, Sharon updated her followers that her husband was doing well at home. She wrote via Instagram, “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”