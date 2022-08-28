Ozzy Osbourne Revealed He Prayed Not to Wake Up Before His Surgery: Here’s Why

When it comes to both life and health lately, it has not been easy for the beloved rock music singer Ozzy Osbourne at all. While people were recently treated to a sighting of the Prince of Darkness in concert, he almost didn’t make it. See, Ozzy has been in a lot of pain due to his physical issues. Recently, he reportedly had some major back surgery to help him feel better. But there were some moments where Osbourne just didn’t want to wake up at all.

“With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain,” Osbourne said in an interview with the Guardian, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. “I’d never f**king heard of nerve pain! You know when you’re a kid, and you’re playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f**king hurts? It’s like that. It got so bad that at one point I thought: ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was f**king agony.”

Could Ozzy Osbourne Be Planting The Seeds For Another Tour?

About the recent sighting, Osbourne did sing the Black Sabbath song Paranoid with guitarist Tony Iommi. He did this at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The city is familiar to Osbourne as it is his birthplace. Could we see a larger presence between both men? It’s possible. Iommi appeared on two songs as part of the latest Ozzy album titled Patient Number 9.

Now, the Guardian article has hinted about “a possible album with Iommi” for Osbourne. Could that even work out? Of course, it would! After his appearance in Birmingham, could another tour be in the works for the Blizzard of Oz? Here’s what he said about it. “I’m saying to you I’ll give it the best shot I can for another tour,” Osbourne said. “You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I’ll still be back the next day.”

Never, ever count him out. Ozzy appears to have multiple lives and it’s simply inredible to see him bounce back. He has been dealing with Parkinson’s disease along with his other ailments. Of course, his wife Sharon Osbourne remains relevant with her talk show in the United Kingdom. Speaking of relevance, Ozzy has some ideas about staying in the limelight himself. “I still want to have a No. 1 record in England,” he said according to Contact Music. “And this album [Patient Number 9] is worthy of being the one. Whatever happens, I won’t let the world forget about me.”



