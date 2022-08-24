ozzy-osbourne-reveals-he-promised-to-never-take-acid-again-after-talking-to-a-horse-for-an-hour

Ozzy Osbourne remains one of rock music‘s most prominent and beloved stars decades after launching his career. He’s become famous over the years for iconic hits like “Crazy Train.” However, some tales from his past have helped established his eccentricity within the professional industry even more. Most recently, the 73-year-old rocker recalled the time he tripped on acid so hard, he spent an hour talking to a horse. And the incident saw him vow never to consume the drug again.

Addressing his battle with drugs and alcohol, Ozzy Osbourne began, “I used to swallow handfuls of tabs at a time. The end of it came when we got back to England [years ago]. I took 10 tabs of acid then went for a walk in a field. I ended up standing there talking to this horse for an hour.”

According to the Daily Mail, unfortunately for Ozzy Osbourne, the horse had no problem talking back.

“In the end,” the rockstar continued, “the horse turned round and told me to f—k off. That was it for me.”

In speaking about acid overall, which the Daily Mail stated is a class A drug, Ozzy Osbourne said, “At that time in America, people were very fond of lacing your drinks with acid. I didn’t care.”

Since then, Ozzy Osbourne has been dealt a rough hand. That said, he has managed to avoid any more strange encounters with horses. Although, his life choices have resulted in a multitude of severe injuries and even severer surgeries. His most recent surgery came as the result of several major falls and crashes endured earlier in his life.

One of Ozzy Osbourne’s Surgeries Could Have Left Him Paralyzed

Two months ago, Ozzy Osbourne underwent yet another surgery, this time to realign and remove some of the pins in his back and neck that were the result of a serious fall in 2019. The fall worsened the pain Osbourne endured following a 2003 wreck onboard a quad bike, and as a result, saw surgeons place 15 screws throughout his back. Ahead of his June surgery, doctors said of his 2019 procedure that there was the possibility that he could have become paralyzed.

“I was told,” Osbourne began during an earlier interview with The Sun, “‘You’ve got a good chance of being paralyzed for the rest of your life.’ You just don’t expect the surgeon to be a f—ing butcher. I was left in agony.”

After years of serious pain and physical trauma, however, Ozzy Osbourne said he finally found a doctor that worked well with him.

“Thank God I found the right surgeon who knows how to deal with spinal problems,” Osbourne added. “He had to cut nerves and you have to take f—ing nerve-pain pills, but I am getting better. I go forward two inches and back one, but I’m doing.”