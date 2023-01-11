Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He’s ‘Deeply Nervous’ About His Return to TV

Ozzy Osbourne is “deeply nervous” about the debut of his new reality TV series, Home to Roost, because his first run on the small screen nearly destroyed his family.

The 10-part BBC project is set to premiere sometime this year. And it will chronicle the Osbournes as they reacclimate to life in their original home, Buckinghamshire, England. The episodes will highlight their journey to the U.K., Sharon Osbourne’s 70th birthday, and the birth of Kelly Osbourne’s first child.

The family, which also includes Ozzy’s son, Jack, is no stranger to letting camera crews into their home. In fact, they are perhaps the most iconic reality stars in history. Their first show, The Osbournes, aired on MTV from 2002 to 2005 and took home an Emmy for Outstanding Non-Fiction Program. It also stands as one of the network’s most successful shows ever.

‘The Kids Paid’ For Fame on Ozzy Osbourne’s First Series

The immense fame, however, was hard on Ozzy Osbourne’s children. And as the Black Sabbath frontman shared on his Sirius XM radio channel, he had to pull the plug on the show to save their lives.

“There is rock ‘n’ roll fame, which is pretty intense, but that Osbourne level was just unbelievable,” he admitted. “The kids paid for it. They all ended up doing drugs. Jack got clean and sober on that show, Kelly messed up on that show, I was messed up, and Sharon got cancer.”

Ozzy said that he doesn’t regret filming the project. But he knew towards the end that he could be sorry if he continued filming.

“After three or four years, I said, ‘Do you know what? We’re going to lose somebody because it is getting too crazy,'” he shared.

When producers first approached Ozzy about Home to Roost, he was against it saying, “We are not having all that again.” But Sharon eventually convinced him to give it a try.

But the series will only last a short stint for Ozzy, who hopes to leave TV and get back into the music industry soon. He has recently been battling health issues that have kept him from the stage, but he assures fans that he still has “a lot in the tank.”

“I’m determined to get back on the stage again,” he added. “I’m still in recovery, and I have a goal. And my goal is to get back on stage. It’s the driving force in me. I miss my audience…I miss the whole thing.”