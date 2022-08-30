Ozzy Osbourne Rips America Ahead of Return to UK, Social Media Sounds Off￼

With gun violence continuing to be a controversial issue in the United States, Ozzy Osbourne has deemed it all “too much.” After undergoing a life-altering surgery several months ago and preparing for the release of his latest album, Patient Number 9, next month, the Black Sabbath frontman has announced, in a very straightforward manner, his plans to move back to the U.K. and his reasoning for doing so.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, Ozzy Osbourne slammed Americans, stating, “Everything’s f—ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day.”

The 73-year-old rockstar specifically referenced the increasing numbers of school shootings taking place nationwide and the active shooters that have infiltrated what were intended as enjoyable events, such as the 2017 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings,” Osbourne continued. “And there was that mass shooting at that concert in Vegas at that concert…It’s f—ing crazy.”

In response to his highly critical comments, Twitter has sounded off. And fans are split down both sides of the argument.

One of Ozzy Osbourne’s fans responded to his announcement, “Congratulations, America. You’ve become too nasty & dangerous for the Prince of Darkness.”

Ozzy Osbourne says he's "fed up" w/American insanity & gun violence, will move back to UK from L.A, saying "I don't want to die here."

Some other Ozzy fans shared similar sentiments.

“I don’t blame him. The USA is a great place to visit, but to live there…”

Other Americans, however, took to Twitter to joke in light of the British musician’s scathing critique.

“Don’t let it hit ya where the Good Lord split ya!” one commenter quipped. Another argued that despite his recent statements, he and his wife Sharon Osbourne are only leaving because the latter cannot find work in the U.S.

He’s only leaving because his wife can’t find work in the US! — 🧙🏻‍♀️ (@BECCA_CA408) August 29, 2022

The Prince of Darkness Shares Sad Reality of Living With Chronic Pain

Gun violence isn’t the only topic on Ozzy Osbourne’s mind. Before he underwent life-altering surgery to correct the pins maintaining the regularity of his neck and back several months ago, the veteran rockstar had been battling chronic pain for quite some time. Later, after medical professionals detailed the extent of his nerve pain, he shared in a recent interview that, on some days, he prayed not to wake up.

“With the pressing on the spinal column,” he explained, “I got nerve pain.” He then compared the pain to the hot-cold sensation you get when you hold snow in your hands and then pour hot water over them.

“You know when you’re a kid, and you’re playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f—ing hurts? It’s like that.”

As a result, he shared, “It got so bad that at one point I thought: ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was f—ing agony.”