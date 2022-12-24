Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s ‘Gotta Get Back’ on Stage Amid Health Concerns

It looks like nothing will be slowing down Ozzy Osbourne as the ever-popular Prince of Darkness still wants to perform live. Osbourne recently talked about his life and touring in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. He will have a spring/summer 2023 tour coming up and nothing will keep him from getting on stage.

“I just wanna get back on that stage. I’ve gotta get back on that stage. It’s driving me nuts, not being able to,” Osbourne said. “I can’t relax. I’ve always gotta be doing something. I mean, I could say let’s call it a day, but I can’t stop,” Osbourne continued. “There’s nothing like a good gig, and there’s nothing like a bad gig — because a bad gig makes you wanna do a good gig, better than before! A great gig is better than any sex or drug. There’s nothing to compare it to.”

Nothing Can Hold Ozzy Osbourne Down For A Long Time

Osbourne celebrated his birthday on Dec. 3. He’s a fighter, that’s for sure. Osbourne has kept on going even after a 2019 fall that aggravated a previous neck and back injury. He has undergone two more procedures since, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and now uses a cane. “I can remember when I was 69 and thinking, ‘I wonder when I’ll start to feel old, when I’ll start to feel everything?’ And suddenly, when I turned 70, the floodgates opened. It was one thing after the other,” Osbourne told the outlet. “This is the longest time I’ve been sick in my life.”

Ozzy Osbourne is going to embark on a 19-date stretch that starts in May and ends in June. He’ll open up in Finland. Then, Osbourne goes from Spain to Germany to London on the tour. Like he told PEOPLE back in September, he’s determined to get back out there despite what’s been going on personally. “It’s where I belong,” Osbourne said. “The relationship I have with my audience is the biggest love affair of my life. I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on,” Osbourne added. “Survival is my legacy.”

The singer and rocker told Yahoo, “It’s not a job, what I do. It’s a passion. I don’t have to get up at 7 in the morning to trudge through the day to go to work. It’s a pretty good life. … So, considering all the things I’d gotten away with over the years, I can’t really complain.” Nothing, not even his health, appears to be keeping Osbourne down. He remains focused on his musical career even as he gets older.