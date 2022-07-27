Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Jack & His Fiancée Welcome Fourth Child: See Heartwarming Pic

Following a brutal surgery just a few weeks ago, the good news is simply flooding rock icon, Ozzy Osbourne. Recently, the legendary musician announced plans to release his brand new album Patient Number 9 this September. However, on the homefront, the longtime singer has been readying himself to welcome not one but two brand new grandbabies. And after months of waiting, the first has arrived.

According to Page Six, Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree Gearhart welcomed their first child together, Maple, on July 9th. Per the outlet, the famous couple waited just about three weeks to share their announcement.

“Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy,” Ozzy Osbourne’s son wrote on Instagram. See the sweet photo below.

In her own Instagram post, which you can also view below, Ozzy Osbourne’s future daughter-in-law wrote, “my soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9th, 2022 at 8:07 p.m.”

She more playfully added, “new level of love unlocked.”

Per Ozzy Osbourne’s son’s post, little Maple was born weighing seven pounds and 13 ounces.

As per the news outlet, Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart first shared news of their pregnancy in March 2022.

This is a developing story…