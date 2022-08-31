Ozzy Osbourne Speaks Out About ‘Agony’ of Parkinson’s Disease, Other Health Issues

As he continues to recover from his grueling surgery earlier this summer, Ozzy Osbourne opens up about how he is handling Parkinson’s disease and his other health issues.

While speaking to The Observer recently, Ozzy Osbourne opened up about his health struggles. “You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” he explained. “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”

As he spoke about his battle with Parkinson’s, Ozzy Osbourne stated that the disease has taken a toll on his mental health. “I reached a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be. Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK.”

However, Ozzy Osbourne admitted that the key issue is that he doesn’t know where Parkinson’s will end. “You learn to live in the moment,” he said. “Because you don’t know [what’s going to happen]. You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it.”

There’s one thing that Ozzy Osbourne does know – the love and support his wife Sharon is constantly giving him. “Without my Sharon, I’d be f—ing gone,” he admitted. “We have a little row now and then, but otherwise we just get on with it.”

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Share More Details About His Recent Surgery

As he continued to chat with the media outlet, Ozzy, with his wife Sharon Osbourne, opened up about his recent surgery. He had to get two metal plates removed from his spine from an earlier surgery. “The screws had come loose and were chipping away at the bone. And the debris had lodged under his spine, instead of being like this, was like this,” she stated, straightening up then hunching over.

Ozzy Osbourne then said that with the pressing on his spinal column, he had nerve pain. “I’d never f—ing heard of nerve pain. You know when you’re a kid, and you’re playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water and they start getting warm? And then you get those chills? And it f—ing hurts? It’s like that.”

The music icon admitted he had some dark days as he dealt with the pain. “It got so bad that at one point I thought, ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was f—ing agony.”

In regards to when others began to notice the effects of his Parkinson’s, Ozzy added, “Somebody said to me one day, ‘What’s up with your gait?’ What the f— does that mean? I don’t have a f–ing gait. I’ve got a front door.”