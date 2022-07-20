ozzy-osbourne-spotted-out-and-about-using-cane-amid-surgery-recovery

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne was seen out with a cane on Sunday, having undergone major “life-altering” surgery. His wife, Sharon Osbourne, and his children were there to support him. The Osbournes were there for a family gathering at son Jack’s Los Angeles home, the Daily Mail reports.

Ozzy donned a black T-shirt and matching pants as he made his way outside to depart. Ozzy Osbourne was seen carrying a gold-handled walking stick. The former Black Sabbath frontman, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, seemed to rely on the cane heavily. Ozzy got into a large black Range Rover after wrapping up his conversation with daughter Kelly and Jack. Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first child from Slipknot member Sid Wilson.

Ozzy Osbourne was released from a hospital in Los Angeles last month. This was after undergoing what Sharon Osbourne described as “a major operation” that would “determine the rest of his life.” The veteran rocker has had a myriad of health problems in recent years. Back in 2003, he had a quad-bike accident. In 2019, he sustained neck injuries that were exacerbated by a fall the following year that necessitated 15 screws to be inserted into his back. Ozzy also has Parkinson’s disease and had a recent bout with COVID-19.

Ozzy Osbourne is optimistic despite recent health setbacks

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” he wrote on his Instagram after undergoing the surgery in June. The procedure involved removing and realigning pins in his neck and back. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery,” he added.

Ozzy has been battling Parkinson’s disease for some time now. The ailment is a neurodegenerative disorder that can cause tremors and balance issues, as well as slowness of movement. There is no known cure for the disease.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” Ozzy told Classic Rock magazine in May. “I can’t walk properly these days. [We do] physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.” The aging rocker was asked about his mortality, and he took it in stride. “At 73, I’ve done pretty well,” he said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come.”

Ozzy Osbourne seems to feel he’s done pretty well, all things considered. “I’m not dying from Parkinson’s. I’ve been working with it most of my life,” he told the LA Times in 2020. I’ve cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read, ‘Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,’ you wouldn’t go, ‘Oh, my God!’ You’d go, ‘Well, it finally caught up with him.'”