ozzy-osbourne-supports-wife-sharon-against-claims-of-racism

Ozzy Osbourne is speaking out in support of his wife, Sharon Osbourne, as they were being interviewed about Sharon’s issues on The Talk. As you might recall, Sharon was one of the co-hosts on the show. But she would lose her job after making what some people deemed as racist comments. Sharon Osbourne got into an on-air discussion with host Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan’s comments regarding Meghan Markle. A Variety story indicates that Sharon and Underwood got into a verbal discussion where Sharon was speaking over Underwood.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Sharon said, “What happened to me. The way I felt about it. The amount of time it took me mentally to get over it. And just to show I have — got over it.”

This would lead Ozzy to speak up in support of his wife. “When you’re accused of that, by saying, ‘I’m not racist,’ it’s like being accused of [being] a pedophile,” he said. “It’s one of those things now that you — by saying you’re not, they think you are more. It’s like — it’s a stigma.”

Ozzy Osbourne Credits Sharon For Keeping Him Alive

Even after Ozzy spoke up, Sharon was not quite through talking about the situation with CBS. “Like I said on the show, ‘You’ve now planted that seed. That will never leave me. You’ve planted that seed. The damage is done.’ No more saying sorry, ’cause I’m not,” Sharon Osbourne said. “Cause I didn’t do anything wrong except ask questions.”

As you may know, Ozzy has been through a litany of health problems. Thankfully, he has managed to come out on the better side of them lately. Additionally, he has made it quite clear that he would be dead if it was not for his lovely bride Sharon. They have been married for a long, long time. They have been through so much together. From illnesses to TV shows, the Osbournes are one of those families people either like or don’t like. But Ozzy, the Prince of Darkness himself, gives his wife a lot of credit for helping him to still be alive.

Meanwhile, he gets a question about what is a good recipe for a winning marriage. Ozzy, in pure Blizzard of Oz style, did not hold back at all. “Love, I suppose. If it wasn’t for Sharon, I’d be dead,” He told The Independent. “I was doing f****** huge amounts of drugs and booze. I never stopped. People wouldn’t know if I was gonna go through the door, the roof, or the window. Now I don’t drink or smoke or f****** do any of that s**t. I’m f****** boring.” Finally, never, ever count out Ozzy from standing up for Sharon or even himself.