Ozzy Osbourne Thinks His Los Angeles Home Is ‘Haunted’

As the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to the macabre. His music delves into all manner of spooky subjects, from Aleister Crowley to apocalyptic nightmares. In the Travel Channel show The Osbournes Want to Believe, however, Ozzy explored the eerie occurrences closer to home.

One episode, in particular, spotlights Ozzy Osbourne’s ardent belief that his Los Angeles home is haunted. According to Ozzy, the house that the Osbourne family has called home for the past seven years is rife with paranormal activity.

“This house I am living in now, I get some peculiar feelings in this f—ing place,” Ozzy explained. “I really do. I think something heavy has happened in this house, a murder or something bad.”

As the home was built in 1929, it no doubt has countless stories to tell. For Sharon Osbourne, however, the idea that those stories involve ghosts is dubious at best. “Yeah, he woke up saying [there was] a figure in the bedroom and he could see somebody in the bedroom,” Sharon recalled. “No, I could not see it. He was like, ‘Look over there’. There was nobody there.”

That said, Sharon Osbourne also admitted that it would take a lot more than a vague inclination that “something” was in their house for her to believe they had a resident ghost. “It would have to sing and dance and perform in front of me to believe,” she said.

Ozzy Osbourne Lists His LA Home for Sale

If Ozzy Osbourne’s Los Angeles home is indeed haunted, the ghosts are about to become somebody else’s problem. Following tax increases in California and Ozzy’s recent “life-altering” surgery, the Osbourne family decided to move back across the pond.

Despite the alleged apparitions, Ozzy adores his Los Angeles home and is devastated to leave it. The Osbourne’s historic LA home boasts a whopping six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms within the 11,000-square-foot structure. As the legendary rocker explained, however, it’s simply too expensive.

“We are leaving LA,” he explained to The Mirror. “We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really really like staying and living there.”

“If they do the taxes better, then I may come back,” Osbourne added. “I do not know.”

The Mediterranean villa-style home in California is currently listed for $18 million. Once it sells, the Osbournes will return to their UK residence, where Sharon Osbourne has reportedly arranged the ideal environment for Ozzy’s surgery recovery.

Regardless of where he lives, Ozzy Osbourne assures his fans that the music will continue. “I am taking my recording studio with me,” he said. “I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders, I will still be making music and my band will come over.”