Ozzy Osbourne Uses Cane in New Pics, Says He ‘Can’t Walk Much Now’

It might appear sad to see Ozzy Osbourne get out and walk around as much as he can do so with the help of a cane. He happens to have been spotted out and about with his wife, Sharon Osbourne, on Tuesday in West Hollywood. The Black Sabbath singer, who is 74, says he “can’t walk much now.”

Osbourne has dealt with a lot of surgeries while also dealing with Parkinson’s disease. He’s had it since 2019. He was seen out going to a meeting with Sharon before meeting up with their daughter Aimee, 39. Ozzy wore an all-black outfit and a large gold crucifix necklace. He was seen while talking about going on tour again, or not, due to his decreased ability to move. Daily Mail published the photos on Tuesday.

Ozzy Osbourne Still Wants To Get Out And Tour These Days

Meanwhile, Sharon wore a grey blazer and black trousers. She had a white scarf on while talking with Aimee. She also put on some glowing makeup as well. But Ozzy Osbourne has been busy talking about his health situation. He recently opened up about all of it while making a stop on his SiriusXM channel, Ozzy’s Boneyard. “It is so f*****g tough because, I mean, I want to be out there,” he said of touring. “I want to be doing it. This f*****g surgery this guy did. F*****g hell, you have no idea.

“The thing is my head is all right, my creativity is OK, my singing OK but I just can’t f*****g walk much now,” Ozzy Osbourne said. “I can’t begin to tell you how f*****g frustrating life has become. It is amazing how you go along in life and one stupid thing can screw everything up for a long time. I have never been ill this long in my life. That surgeon told me if I didn’t have the surgery there would be a good chance I would be paralyzed from the neck down.”

Ozzy Osbourne got back on stage in August in his hometown of Birmingham, England. It was for the Commonwealth Games’ closing ceremony. It happened two months after “life-altering surgery.” Osbourne even revealed in an interview with The Sun a tidbit. Ozzy gets told that he could have been paralyzed for life. That was after undergoing his first spinal surgery back in 2019.

In 2019, he suffered a horrible fall. That accident aggravated a neck injury from his 2003 quad bike accident. This new injury triggered previous nerve damage from his quad bike accident 17 years ago. He fractured eight ribs and a vertebra in his neck on his English country estate.