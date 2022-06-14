Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Zakk Wylde Sends ‘Prayers of Love & Strength’ to Singer Amid Major Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne’s lead guitarist Zakk Wylde is offering some well-wishes to the rock-n-roll icon as Ozzy Osbourne continues to recover from yet another major health concern.

Recently, Sharon Osbourne, wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne announced that her husband was headed into major surgery. This announcement comes as Sharon Osbourne announces she’ll be stepping away from her post on the U.K.’s The Talk in order to be by her husband’s side. According to the couple’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy has undergone serious spinal surgery.

“PRAYERS OF LOVE & STRENGTH To THE BOSS on a SUCCESSFUL SURGERY & RECOVERY,” Zakk Wylde says in his June 13 Twitter post.

“so He can get Back to Doing What HE LOVES,” the 55-year-old guitarist continues of his longtime bandmate and friend.

Zakk Wylde and Ozzy Osbourne have been playing together – both in the recording studio and on stage – since the 1980s. Wylde is also the founder of the popular heavy metal group Black Label Society.

Fans Learn Of Ozzy Osbourne’s Surgery Late Last Week

Last week, Sharon Osbourne told her The Talk co-hosts that her husband would be needing a “very major operation on Monday.” The 73-year-old host adds in her announcement that she would “have to be there” in support of her husband during the surgery.

Osbourne further elaborated on the upcoming procedure, noting that it would be one that determines the “rest of his life.”

Once news of Ozzy Osbourne’s Monday surgery hit social media, Sharon Osbourne made sure to keep fans updated on the rocker’s status. She quickly told fans of the Iron Man singer that the surgery was a success; noting that the family would like to express “gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery.”

Osbourne continues on to note that her husband is doing well and is “on the road” to recovery.

“Your love means the world to him,” she adds in the update.

The Former Black Sabbath Singer Has Faced Multiple Health Issues In Recent Years

Ozzy Osbourne has been battling a variety of health issues over the last few years. Many members of the famous family, including Ozzy, Sharon, and the couple’s daughter Kelly, tested positive for COVID-19. Osbourne was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in recent years. In 2018, the rocker went into surgery for a staph infection.

Then, in 2019, Osbourne spent some time in the hospital while battling pneumonia. However, Ozzy Osbourne’s dedication to his craft has kept the musician going, even during his major health struggles.

“I struggle a bit,” Ozzy Osbourne tells Metal Hammer in a recent interview.

“Slowly but surely we’re getting there,” Osbourne adds of his upcoming album. of the new album.

“My only concern right now is finishing the bloody thing,” the singer quips. “You’ll just have to wait and see what you think.”