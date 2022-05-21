Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s Daughter Aimee Speaks Out After Escaping Deadly Fire

Tragic news emerged over the last few days that Aimee Osbourne, the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne narrowly escaped a deadly studio fire. The eldest daughter of the famous couple was one of two people who were able to escape the deadly flames. However, one person lost their life in the fire.

Now, Aimee is speaking out on the tragedy, sharing her experience and her grief over the event on her Instagram story. In her message, Aimee Osbourne mourns the loss of the young musician who was found dead after the flames took over the building Thursday evening.

“@averydrift is the young man that was unable to escape the fire with us yesterday,” Aimee Osbourne shares on her Insta story.

“I am still in complete & utter shock,” the actress and singer continues in her post. Osbourne adds that she is “finding it unbearable to sit still long enough to feel & comprehend that Avery did not make it out” of the deadly fire.

Tragedy Strikes Hollywood Recording Studio After A Deadly Blaze Kills One, Injures Others

The fire took the life of twenty-six-year-old Nathan Avery Edwards, also known as Avery Drift. His body was discovered as first responders searched the building once the blaze was under control. The musician lost his life when a deadly fire broke out at the Hollywood recording studio Thursday evening.

Aimee Osbourne and an unnamed producer suffered smoke-inhalation injuries as a result of the fire. First responders treated both on-site. In her recent Instagram story, Aimee Osbourne notes that the entire ordeal was “terrifying.”

And if there was anything she could have done to help Edwards, she would have. “If there was anything any of us could have done, we would have,” notes Osbourne.

“I can’t piece the words together right now to describe how utterly terrifying yesterday was,” she adds. “I am sending all the love I have to Avery’s friends & family.”

Aimee Osbourne Reaches Out To Those Who Helped Her After The Tragic Fire

Much of the focus of her message was on the tragic loss of Avery Drift. However, Aimee Osbourne also adds a heartfelt message to those who have helped her in recent days.

“Thank you so much to all the people that helped us yesterday,” the musician writes on her Insta story.

“@mrpaine_ you saved mine & @adambravin life,” Osbourne continues.

“We would not be here without you,” she adds, closing with a final shout-out to her musician friend. “Avery, you will not be forgotten.”