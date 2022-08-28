Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne Slam the United States While Revealing Why They Moved Back to the UK

When it comes to sharing opinions, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, are not shy in doing so at all. They are speaking out again, though, and this time it’s about why they moved. In case you did not know, Ozzy and Sharon have moved back to the United Kingdom and left the United States. They have their reasons for leaving America and share them freely.

A report from TMZ quoted both Sharon and Ozzy from an interview they both did for the Guardian. It was made clear in the story that the Osbournes were not leaving the United States because of Ozzy’s illnesses. What did drive them back to the United Kingdom? It is because of the changes that they have seen take place in America.

Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Thoughts About America

Sharon said in this interview, “It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.” Additionally, Ozzy would add his two cents to the ongoing conversation. “Everything’s f**king ridiculous there,” Osbourne said.

“I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert … It’s f****** crazy.”

While they bring up these issues, Ozzy also is stating that he has no desire to be buried at a celebrity cemetery. He also does not want to die in Los Angeles, either. “I’m English,” Ozzy said. “I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

That’s all well and good, Ozzy. But did you know that the famed Black Sabbath frontman has some doubts about this Los Angeles home? Yep! Apparently, he kind of feels like it could be haunted. “This house I am living in now, I get some peculiar feelings in this f—ing place,” Osbourne said as part of a Travel Channel show titled The Osbournes Want to Believe. “I really do. I think something heavy has happened in this house, a murder or something bad.”

For her part, Sharon was not buying what the Prince of Darkness was putting down. “Yeah, he woke up saying [there was] a figure in the bedroom and he could see somebody in the bedroom,” Sharon Osbourne said. “No, I could not see it. He was like, ‘Look over there.’ There was nobody there.” Well, while Ozzy feels this way about his home in the States, he obviously feels differently about his home in the United Kingdom.