Pamela Anderson Breaks Silence After Tim Allen Denies ‘Home Improvement’ Flashing Allegations

Although she previously stated that she has no issues with Tim Allen, Pamela Anderson is speaking out against the Home Improvement star after the actor denied flashing her on the TV sitcom set.

In her new memoir Love, Pamela, Anderson revealed that Tim Allen decided to bare it all to her while the duo was starring on Home Improvement in the ‘90s. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Anderson alleged. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly – completely naked underneath.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Anderson then alleged that Tim Allen flashed her it was only fair that he flashed her because he had already seen her naked. He was alluding to her photoshoots in Playboy. However, after the allegations surfaced, Allen told Variety that the incident never happened. “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Weeks after Allen denied her allegations, the former Baywatch star is calling him out. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Anderson stated the reason he’s denying the incident ever took place is because of the current times we’re in.

“If he said, “Oh yeah, I did that…’ he’d be — a lot of these stories are just the tip of the iceberg,” Anderson explained. She revealed why she included the incident in her memoir. “Because it was my first job, Home Improvement, that I felt it was important to say.”

Anderson also recalled what happened after Allen allegedly flashed her. “He ran back into his room and then he was embarrassed all day. And acting like a little giddy schoolboy. You can’t make that stuff up. How could you make that up?”

Tim Allen Describes Pamela Anderson as a Great and Funny Co-Worker Following Flashing Allegations

After denying her allegations, Tim Allen spoke to the DailyMail about working with Anderson on Home Improvement. “She’s a great co-worker,” Allen stated about Anderson. “I’ll tell you that. She’s a fun girl. Everybody loved her.”

However, Allen admitted that everyone at ABC had some thoughts about Anderson over her allegations. “Everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her memory, put it that way,” he explained. “All of us at Disney/ABC, really. She’s a good girl.”

Anderson appeared on Home Improvement as Tool Time Girl Lisa in the first two seasons of the show. She left the show after she was offered the role of C.J. Parker on the third season of Baywatch.

Prior to leaving Home Improvement altogether, Anderson attempted to film both shows. However, it turned out to be a little too much for her and she decided to go with Baywatch. Debbe Dunning replaced Anderson on Allen’s sitcom as Heidi Keppert, the new Tool Time Girl.