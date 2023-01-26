Pamela Anderson Clears the Air After Tim Allen ‘Home Improvement’ Flashing Allegations

Pamela Anderson is out to clear the air after she alleged that Home Improvement star Tim Allen flashed her. She does not believe that Allem had “bad intentions” when he allegedly flashed his penis in her direction on the show’s set.

“Tim is a comedian, it’s his job to cross the line. I’m sure he had no bad intentions,” the actress wrote in a text message to Variety, per her cover story that was published on Thursday. “Times have changed, though,” the text continued, Page Six reports. “I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It’s a new world.”

Pamela Anderson Writes That Tim Allen ‘Flashed Me Quickly’

Anderson, 55, makes a claim in her Love, Pamela memoir, which hits bookstores on Jan. 31. She said that she walked out of her dressing room on her first day of filming the ABC sitcom in 1991 to find Allen wearing a robe. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” Andeson, who starred in Baywatch, writes.

Allen allegedly told Anderson that his exposure was “only fair” because he had seen her nude, most likely referencing her Playboy covers. Anderson reportedly “laughed uncomfortably.”

Allen, 69, has denied flashing the model in a statement to Variety last week. “No, it never happened,” the Last Man Standing star said. “I would never do such a thing.”

Throwback Clip Of Allen Lifting His Kilt Goes Viral

Then back on Tuesday, a throwback clip of Allen and his Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson went viral. In it, Allen lifts his kilt toward his TV wife’s direction. Richardson, 71, subsequently clarified to TMZ that Allen was “well-dressed” in the blooper. “I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts,” Richardson said.

Now, Allen isn’t the only A-lister featured in Anderson’s memoir. She has stories about Jack Nicholson having a threesome at the Playboy Mansion and her “difficult” divorce from Tommy Lee already making headlines.

Love, Pamela comes out in the United States on the same day that Anderson’s documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix.

But there is another story that another high-profile actor is denying. Sylvester Stallone reportedly offered Anderson a condo and a Porsche in the 1980s to be his No. 1 girl. Anderson claims this did happen. “He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘No. 1 girl,'” she said. “And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh.'” Stallone, though, was not going to let her get away that easily. “He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now,'” she said. Stallone’s team denies this happened at all.